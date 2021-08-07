DVAC probes dist registrar’s Rs 3cr illegal assets

Chennai :

The accused, RS Rajan, formerly District Registrar of Chengalpattu, who was not allowed to retire, was inspected for his assets from 2006 to 2012. Recruited as Grade II Sub-Registrar, by TNPSC Group-ll Examinations in 1995, Rajan was elevated as District Registrar (Admin) in 2010 and posted at the office of Sub-Registrar, Chengalpattu.





During the check period of seven years from January 1, 2006, to December 31, 2012, Rajan held the post of District Registrar, Registration Department. Assets and pecuniary resources held by Rajan and wife Komathi at the beginning of the check period as in January 2006 was worth Rs 8.89 lakh. By the end of the check period, the assets amassed by the accused was worth Rs 5.82 crore.





After calculating the income earned by the two, their expenditure and likely savings, the DVAC pegged the disproportionate asset as Rs 3.2 crore, calculated to be 101 per cent over his income.





Incriminating documents, sale/agreement deeds, insurance policies and documents on two four-wheelers and two 2-wheelers were seized from Rajan’s Anna Nagar residence on Wednesday.