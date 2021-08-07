850 Bharatanatyam dancers attempt Guinness Record

Chennai :

Kalaimamani Madurai Muralidharan, who presented the event, informs DT Next, “I want to set a goal for the next generation. Though 900 dancers signed for the event only 850 could participate. Forty judges witnessed the online programme and have recorded it on their computer. We have collected all the recordings and submitted them on August 6. We hope to get a confirmation in a few days.”





The team attempted to break the existing record of most people performing a choreographed dance online simultaneously. “850 Bharatanatyam dancers logged in through zoom platform and performed a song which was written in praise of Tamil Annai and paid their homage to the Tamil language. I composed the varnam in praise of the language. This is the first of its kind event in the field of Bharatanatyam. Rs10 lakh collected from the event was donated to Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund,” he adds.





This is the third time Muralidharan is presenting an online event for the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. “In the first event, more than 320 Bharatanatyam dancers from all over the country performed to the longest Sankeerna Dhruvam Tala. For the second online event titled 60 jathis challenge, 140 dancers performed 60 jathis non-stop,” says Muralidharan.