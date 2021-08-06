CM Stalin and Opposition leaders pay last rites to AIADMK veteran Madhusudhanan

Chennai :

Interestingly it was Chief Minister M K Stalin, who impressed the followers of Madhusudhanan, by paying a visit to the mortal remains of north Chennai strong man who had been opposing the DMK first family for more than six decades. Stalin was sandwiched in the middle of AIADMK leaders and was seen consoling them.





Several AIADMK cadres were pleased with the approach of Stalin who spent some time with grieving AIADMK leaders EPS and OPS discussing the grounded politics done by the deceased leader. At one point of time, the DMK cadres and functionaries outnumbered the AIADMK due to the presence of the DMK president flanked by DMK ministers Ma Subramanian and P K Sekar Babu.





Adding more political hue, ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala also came along with her supporters and some of AIADMK leaders cautiously vacated the premises and ensured that there was no eye contact with the ousted leader. Some of them later joined the funeral procession. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam also took part in the final funeral procession of Madhusudhanan and DMK minister Sekar Babu joined his former AIADMK colleagues at the Moolakothalam burial ground in north Chennai. As a mark of respect, the AIADMK cancelled all party programmes for three days mourning the demise of party's presidium chairman.





The visit by the DMK president Stalin was a surprise shock to the AIADMK seniors and for a change, the AIADMK cadres received DMK president with gratitude when he visited to console the bereaving family members of Madhusudhanan. For Hindu religious and charities department minister Sekar Babu it was an emotional day, as Madusudhanan mentored Babu during his earlier stint in AIADMK.





“We have a lost brave heart of north Chennai. There were days, the DMK would bookcases against the AIADMK followers and attending the arrested cadres in the police station was a routine job for Madhu Annan,” said AIADMK spokesperson R M D Raveendra Jayan, based in north Chennai. "I chose not to see his lifeless face and throughout the day his memories are still hounding me. He was always available for AIADMK cadres like our mentor MGR," Raveendra Jayan said fighting tears.





Madhusudhanan an ardent fan of MGR started campaigning for the actor at the age of 14. During his teenage, he formed MGR Mandrams in North Chennai and later organised tuition classes for poor children in the evenings. In 2007, Madhusudhanan was elected as the party’s Presidium Chairman and he had served as a minister in 1991 during the chief ministership of J Jayalalithaa.