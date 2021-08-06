Corporation appoints ward level coordinators to fight third wave

Chennai :

"Chennai Corporation Commissioner conducted a video conference meeting on Tuesday along with the zonal level officials. During the meeting, he directed the zones to take measures to control the third wave," an official said.





Based on the instruction given by Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, zonal administrations have appointed ward level coordinators. Assistant engineers, conservancy inspectors, executive engineers and others have been appointed as coordinators.





Each ward will have three coordinators, who will coordinate the COVID-19 control measures by taking turns. Each coordinator would perform pandemic duty two days a week.





According to a circular issued by one of the city zones, fever survey workers and temporary workers, who are appointed under national urban livelihood mission (NULM), will undertake door-to-door fever surveillance across the city. The workers will also distribute medicines to the persons with co-morbidities.





"The workers will also engage in dengue control measures by removing unwanted items where water could remain stagnant. The ward level coordinators should conduct meeting with the workers in their respective wards, every day," the circular said.





Apart from intensifying the third wave prevention measures, the coordinators should ensure the continuation of ongoing containment works. The ward level coordinators have been asked to send reports to the senior officials on daily basis.





Meanwhile, the daily number of daily new cases have increased to 196 on Thursday from around 120 a few days ago. Apart from this, test positivity rate also have gone up to 0.9 per cent from less than 0.5 per cent.





As on Friday morning, the city had as many as 1,887 active cases, which is around 0.4 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak.





The civic body has intensified the sample testing across the city by testing samples collected from employees at government offices. During the week, 4,938 government employees have been tested. Also, samples from 8,763 vendors have been tested from 62 markets and malls.