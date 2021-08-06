Birth, death certificates: Hosps get late fee waiver

Chennai :

According to a special council resolution, the waiver would be provided to the birth and death events that occurred since January 2020. “The late fee waiver will be given till December 31, 2021. As per the Tamil Nadu Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2000, hospitals should register the events within 21 days,” the resolution said.





As much as Rs 100 will be collected within 30 days of its occurrence and Rs 200 will be collected after 30 days but Rs 500 will be collected after one year.





“In view of the pandemic, a request has been received to waiver the fine. The government has already issued a government order to provide the waiver. Based on the order, the Corporation passed the resolution,” an official said.