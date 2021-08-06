47 HR and CE temples begin Tamil archanai

Chennai :

HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, along with officials of the department, launched the scheme at Mylapore Kabaleeshwarar temple in the city. Speaking to media persons after the launch, Babu said archanai (Pooja) would be performed in Tamil at 47 major HR&CE-run temples from Friday. Adding that Tamil archanai would be extended to 539 temples soon, the Minister said, based on the requirement, it would be extended to smaller temples in the State.





Stating that Tamil archanai was the idea of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Sekar Babu said the DMK-led regime was for all religions and it would ensure that people of all faiths live in peace in the state.





Clarifying that the executive officer of the Mylapore temple would directly supervise the performance of Tamil archanai, the Minister said boards bearing information about priests performing poojas would be kept in all 47 temples before the end of the month. The Minister added that the government would consider offering training to priests in performing Tamil archanai, if required.