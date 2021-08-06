Advocate, two women arrested for encroaching bungalow worth Rs 3 cr

Chennai :

The accused T Appun alias Dhayalaraj (42) of Anna Nagar West, S Sumathi (38) of Arakkonam, B Ambika (58) of Kolathur were booked under Sections 380 (theft), 448 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and remanded in judicial custody.





Police said the house, sprawling across 4,000 sq.ft at Lakshmipuram was bought by Mangaleshwari, an NRI settled in London, in 1982, who wrote off the property in the name of her daughter Chitra Devi, also settled in London and grandchildren.





While Mangaleshwari died in 2011, her husband Pasupathy moved into the house and his daughter Chitra Devi appointed Ambika to take care of Pasupathy. However, Ambika brought two women Snehalatha (68) and Sumathi to the house.





While Pasupathy died last year, Chitra Devi reached Chennai for the funeral but was allegedly not allowed by the women trio claiming that Pasupathy married Snehalatha. While Chitra Devi managed to conduct the funeral, the women allegedly refused to vacate the house alleging that they too have a share in the property. Appun, who argued at the behest of Snehalatha, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore to vacate the house after Chitra Devi moved the court to register a case against them.





While the court gave necessary directions in February, Villivakkam police registered a case in March under three sections, but no arrest was made.





Meanwhile, Chitra Devi moved the Madras High Court seeking protection to evict the encroachers, after which Villivakkam police arrested the trio and remanded them. Snehalatha was sent to a government home and a hunt has been launched for another advocate identified as Arun.