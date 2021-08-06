Bullet in purse, Colombia teen stopped at airport

Chennai :

The security officials were checking the passengers who were about to board the Vistara airlines flight to Delhi on Tuesday night from the Chennai airport. When they checked Louis (19) the scanner indicated that Louis had explosives with him. Officials soon held a personal check for Louis and when they checked his money purse he had a .25 mm bullet inside it. The officials seized the bullet and cancelled his journey.





During the inquiry, Louis said he is from Columbia and is studying in Class 12 at an international school in OMR and staying with his mother and sister in Siruseri for the past few years. The family was travelling to Delhi to visit the Colombia embassy to extend their visa which is about to expire. When questioned about the bullet, Louis said his friend’s grandfather who owned a pistol licence passed away two months ago. After his death, the family handed over the pistol to the police but his friend has taken two live bullets from the pistol and kept it as a remembrance of his grandfather. Among those two, he gave one bullet to Louis and he kept it in his purse and forgot about it.





The security officials handed over the student to the airport police and after enquiry got a written statement from him and warned Louis about the dangers of carrying a bullet. Later, Louis was allowed to go and no case was registered against him.