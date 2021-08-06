Engg grad back in burglary biz after 3 yrs in jail, nabbed

Chennai :

The accused M Arivazhagan of Bargut in Krishnagiri district, an engineering graduate, was earlier arrested in the city in 2017 on burglary charges when he made shocking claims that he sexually assaulted over 50 women wherever he went to steal valuables. He was awarded three years of imprisonment the same year.





Arivazhagan, who was released from prison a few months ago, was back in his business of striking locked houses. On July 21, he broke open a house at North Car street in Vadapalani and escaped with two sovereigns and cash and a similar theft was reported at Bhaktavatchalam Street.





Vadapalani police formed a special and identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.





He was secured from a hideout and 10 sovereigns and Rs 90,000 in cash were seized before Arivazhagan was remanded in judicial custody. Police said he has burglary cases registered in different police stations in the city.