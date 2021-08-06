SETC conductor suffers cardiac arrest during a bus halt, dies

Chennai :

The SETC bus 151R to Villupuram departed from Koyambedu on Wednesday night. Around 10 pm, the bus reached the Perungalathur bus stop with 13 passengers and when the bus was about to leave, conductor Arputharaj of Villupuram got down from the bus and was making an announcement for the passengers to board the bus. Police said within a few minutes, Arputharaj became unconscious, holding on to his chest, and though the onlookers tried to wake him up by splashing water on his face he did not gain consciousness. Soon, the bus driver asked the passengers to go on another bus and took Arputharaj to the Chromepet GH. There the doctors who checked Arputharaj declared him dead due to a possible cardiac arrest. Peerkankarnai police visited the spot and held inquiries and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.