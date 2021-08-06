Electricity Minister checks out on lax staff, warns action

Chennai :

According to department sources, Senthilbalaji visited the control room in head office on the Anna Salai. He attended a complaint call from the public and after assuring immediate action, directed the officials to attend to the complaint. Following his inspection at the control room, Senthilbalaji visited substations in Korukkupet. “During the visit, the minister found an employee under the influence of alcohol. He directed the senior officials to suspend the employee concerned,” the source said.





As a power cut was reported from Karunanithi Nagar in Korukkupet, Senthilbalaji visited the locality and inspected the rectification works. He also promised the residents that a permanent solution for the issue soon.





While speaking to reporters, the minister raised some issues. “Officials have been directed to address the complaints. We have learnt that some employees are lethargic in rectifying the issues. We will conduct inquiry and take action against them,” he said.





He added that the previous AIADMK government failed to replace faulty transformers. “We have procured more than 6,000 transformers at a cost of Rs 626 crore. The works are under progress to install the new transformers,” he said.