Woman constable dies of COVID, day after delivering a girl child

Chennai :

The deceased P Vasantha of Alandur police quarters was attached to the forgery wing in the Central Crime Branch at the city police commissionerate.





Police said the couple were childless and were undergoing treatment for the last few years, after which she became pregnant last year.





Vasantha was admitted to a private hospital in Arumbakkam for delivery and after testing positive for COVID, was shifted to the COVID ward at the Institute of Child Health in Egmore.





On Wednesday, she delivered a female child through Caesarean. However, her condition worsened in the wee hours of Thursday and she succumbed. The child is said to be stable.





Vasantha joined the department in 2000, said police.





While as many as 19 police personnel of Greater Chennai Police have died in the second wave of COVID, the latest death due to the pandemic has been reported in the city police almost after two months.



