Why akkara adisil is made during Aadi maasam in Tamil households

Meenakshi Devaraj, who loves to explore Tamil heritage and history, tells us, “Many inscriptions of Raja Raja Chola refer to akkara adisil. He had even donated land to meet the expense of offering akkara adisil daily to the god in Thiruvamathur. Andal’s divine love towards Lord Krishna made her assume herself as one among the cowherd girl during the period of Krishna’s incarnation. In her 27th pasuram of Thiruppavai, she chooses akkara adisil, milk rice covered with a copious amount of ghee when asking for a feast at the end of the Margazhi penance. In her other work Naachiyar Thirumozhi, she promises to offer 100 vessels of akkara adisil to Thirumalirumcholai Perumal. The temple, located in Madurai is one of the 108 divyadesams dedicated to Vishnu, who is worshiped as Kallazhagar and his consort Lakshmi as Thirumamagal. But she couldn’t do it. Later, Ramaanuja fulfills the wish as her brother and served 100 vessels of akkara adisil as neivedhyam to Perumal.”





After these two mentions of akkara adisil in Andal pasurams, it is considered as a favourite dish of Andal. “The original recipe is made of rice, milk, jaggery and ghee. But today, to suit the taste buds, people add saffron, cashew, etc. Aadi pooram, also called Aandal Jayanti is celebrated on August 11. To celebrate the festival, Tamils make akkara adisil as an offering to her. This dish is a good source of energy and protein,” she adds.