Arappor Iyakkam wants PWD tenders to be cancelled

Chennai :

"It has come to our notice that PWD -WRD tenders with total tender value of Rs 30.98 Crores has been floated as Blbox tenders where there are several physical points of contacts," Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam said in a representation sent to Sandeep Saxena, secretary of public works department.





He also sent a similar representation to the Chief minister's office.





In the representation, Jayaram Venkatesan pointed out that the tenders regarding the extension of groyne at Kovalam in Agasteeswaram Taluk of Kanniyakumari District with tender value Rs. 10.64 crore, construction of series of Groyne at Azhikkal in Agasteeswaram Taluk of Kanniyakumari fistrict with tender value Rs 8.68 crore, construction of groyne at Periyanayaki Street in Agasteeswaram Taluk of Kanniyakumari District with tender value Rs 6.7 crore and construction of Checkdam across Pazhayar in Thamaraikulam village in Agasteeswaram Taluk of Kanniyakumari District with tender value Rs 4.96 crore have floated as box tenders.





"While at a time where we are seeing changes in other Departments such as Chennai Corporation to completely eliminate all physical points of contact by making EMD online and doing away with all certificates such as machinery certificates, it is appalling to see that the PWD-WRD





Department is introducing box tender methods to further restrict Competition," he said.





The representation added the tenders mandate that the contractor should approach the engineer to buy the tender application documents in the first place. The tender also mandates that the prequalification and pricing bid to be submitted to the engineer. It also requires the EMD DD (demand draft) to be submitted to the engineers as well. "The annual turnover requirement is set at 75 per cent of the tender value and 150 per cent of annual work value."





Jayaram Venkatesan urged the department to cancel the tenders and float them as e-tenders apart from relaxing conditions.