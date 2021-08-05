New guidelines for Multiple Entry and Exit in Academic Programs offered in Higher Education institutions

Chennai :

The University's Grants Commission's (UGC) proposed multiple entries and exit system is built on imaginative and flexible curricular structures facilitating students to choose their learning trajectory and programs.





The system provides learners with varied certificate options and paves the way for seamless student mobility, between or within degree-granting HEIs through a formal system of credit recognition. credit accumulation, credit transfers, and credit redemption.





The flexibility in academic programs will enable learners to seek employment after any level of award and join back as and when feasible to upgrade qualification and also curtail dropout rate and improve Gross Enrolment Ratio (CER) in higher education.





Stating that the Under Graduate (UG) degree should be either a three or four-year duration with multiple entries and exit options within this period, UGC Chairman D P Singh said "for example, a certificate after completing one year in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas would be given for the students".





For the master degree programs (Post Graduation) PG courses, he said "it will have the flexibility to offer different designs including a two-year program with second-year devoted entirely to research for those who have completed the three-year UG degree".





According to him in addition a one-year PG program for students, who are completing a four year UG program with research and an integrated five year UG/PG course with an option to exit at the end of the third year with a UG degree, with an entry to PG in another HEI.





The guidelines of the proposed multiple entries and exit option will serve various objectives including remove rigid boundaries and facilitate new possibilities for learners, offering flexibility in curriculum and novel course options to students in addition to discipline-specific specializations, providing different designs of PG courses, and facilitating enchasing credits earned when the learner resumes his/her programs of study.