Teen girl dies after consuming aerated drink in Besant Nagar

Chennai :

While the post-mortem report revealed that the deceased Dharini died since the food she had consumed entered the respiratory system, police suspect she might have vomited soon after consuming the drink which entered her respiratory system.





Dharani of Odaikuppam was daughter of Sathish (32) and the incident happened around 2 pm on Tuesday. "Dharini had breathing related issues and had been advised not to take cold food, according to her father's statement," said police.





Dharini bought a bottle of carbonated drink at a nearby shop, but her sister Aswini who spotted her consuming the drink snatched the bottle from her. But the girl did not stop and tried to finish the drink when her sister stepped out. But she immediately started vomiting and since she tried to control it, the fluid entered her respiratory system.





While she collapsed on the spot, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. On information, Sastri Nagar police retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and further investigation is on.





Meanwhile, the food safety officials visited the drink manufacturing unit in Sholavaram and collected samples. "About 540 bottles of the same batch which were sent to different shops have been recalled. The samples will be sent for analysis and further action will be based on the report. As a precaution, the unit will be closed till further notice," said Raja Mohammed, food safety officer.