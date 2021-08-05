Class 4 boy dies of suicide in Chennai's ICF

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased S Rithish of Dr Ambedkar Nagar was a Class 4 student of a private school in Anna Nagar, while his father Sathish was an auto driver, said police.





While Sathish's wife separated from him two years ago, their son Rithish and daughter Kiruba were in Sathish's custody and was taken care of by Sathish's father Murali.





On Wednesday, Rithish went to play with his friends as usual and returned home in the noon. Around 2.45 pm, he went to the rest room and did not come out for a long time. Since the door was locked from inside, it was broken open with the help of neighbours and Rithish was found hanging from the window using a dhoti.





On information, ICF police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered, but the reason for Rithish's decision is yet to be established.