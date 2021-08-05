Man held for molesting minor girl in Tirumullaivoyal

Chennai :

The accused M Kumaresan of Thendral Nagar who was secured on Wednesday a day after the incident was remanded in judicial custody.





Police said that the incident happened on Tuesday when the victim's aunt sent her to a nearby garment export firm. Since she did not return for a long time, she called up the firm and was told that the girl returned long back.





Panicked, she alerted the police control room and Tirumullaivoyal police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.





Combing of CCTV footage revealed that she was invited by a man to his house in the neighbourhood and police searched the house and found the victim locked up in the bathroom.





Inquiries revealed that she was molested by the man seen in the CCTV footage. A hunt was launched for the suspect identified as Kumaresan and he was secured.