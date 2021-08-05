COVID awareness competitions to be held

As part of the State government’s initiative to create awareness on COVID-19, the Greater Chennai Corporation would hold a week-long awareness campaign from August 1 to 7.

Chennai : It will have various events, including distribution of pamphlets and competitions. An official release said it would hold various online competitions for the general public and students on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the Corporation would conduct poster designing, drawing and slogan writing competitions between 10 am and 5 pm for all sections of the public. On Friday, it would hold memes writing competition from 10 am to 5 pm, while a quiz would be held for school and college students between 1 pm and 2 pm. Those taking part in the competitions have to upload their works on the Chennai Corporation portal.