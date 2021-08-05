HC lauds govt for efforts to reopen Anganwadis, resume noon-meal

Chennai :

Appreciating the petitioner for raising the issue and Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram for holding a meeting with the Chief Secretary at the court’s behest, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said the “heart and effort” that went in preparing the report showed that the government was is committed to resume noon-meal programme – depending on the ground situation, as the second surge of the pandemic was not completely over.





Considering the submission by senior counsel NL Rajah appearing for the petitioner, Consumer and Civic Action Group, on expediting food for children between 2 to 6 years by August 15, the bench said, “The State says that it is attempting to resume the mid-day meal scheme as expeditiously as possible, but it may not be practical to direct the resumption by or around August 15; September 1, may be the more reasonable date for the State will make every endeavour that the supplies are resumed even earlier if possible.”





With the government expressing its disinclination to agree to the petitioner’s suggestion on roping in NGOs to deliver the food cooked at Anganwadis to the children, the bench said the matter was best left to the discretion of the executive.





Posting the matter to September 3 for the government to report to what extent the mid-day meal scheme has been resumed, the bench also held that it was heartening to note that the petitioner has taken such keen interest in the matter and the State has detailed the start of the noon-meal programme right down to menu of items to be served, together with their calorific value.