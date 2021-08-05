Professor loses Rs 10,000 to OTP fraudster

Chennai :

The victim Anbalagan of Virugambakkam is said be the husband of an IAS Officer. The conman called Anbalagan and claimed that his bank account had to be renewed for which he also sent a KYC form to fill.





After he filled the form and submitted it along with his debit card credentials, the fraudster asked for the OTP number he received and the victim shared it without suspecting him as he had gained his confidence.





Later, he received a message that Rs 10,000 was withdrawn from his account. Virugambakkam police have received a complaint from him and further investigation is on.