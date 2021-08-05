Missing 10-yr-old girl given shelter by tribals, handed over to police

Chennai :

The rescuers told police that they found the girl roaming alone on the streets with a bag and thought she was lost and took her to their house.





Fathima, of Indra Nagar near Pammal in Pallavaram, is a Class 4 student of a private school in the locality. Her father Zakriya Alphonse works in a private firm in Nagalkeni and her mother Hamitha works as a housekeeper.





On Tuesday morning, her parents left for work and Fathima was alone. In the evening, they returned and found the main door open and Fathima missing.





When inquired, neighbours said Fathima was playing outside and later informed them that she was going to a nearby shop. Later in the night, Alphonse filed a complaint with Shankar Nagar police. On Wednesday morning police also brought sniffer dog Tyson to help them in their search and also combed CCTV camera footages from the locality.





After she was handed over to the police station by the tribal community people, police called Fathima's parents and sent her home. Police are inquiring whether the version of her rescuers is true or whether she was kidnapped.