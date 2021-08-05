‘Government should support weavers by starting handloom cooperatives’

Chennai :

“There are many handloom weavers across the country but they are not organised. We have to bring all of them together under one umbrella. Then, it will be easier to market the products. If the government can start a weaving co-operative, it would be helpful. The government needs to encourage and support both weavers and intermediaries,” says Jawahar Singh of Avishya.









Jawahar Singh E Arun Kumar









Textile consultant E Arun Kumar belongs to the third generation who is into handloom silk sarees manufacturing. “Things are rapidly changing around us. The weaving industry should also change. They have to include modern designs by retaining the tradition. The patterns, designs must be on par with the current trend. Then only, weavers can attract customers. Not everyone can afford handloom products. So, weavers should be thoughtful while pricing the products. To sustain in the industry, weavers should migrate towards the changing trends - utilise the existing technologies to cut down on the cost factor and manufacture trendy and cost-friendly products,” says Arun Kumar of M Vijayaragavalu Naidu & Bros.





Arun adds that retailers should highlight handloom products separately to get more customers. “Retailers should also educate customers about the need to support artisans and weavers. There should be more awareness about handloom products across the country.”