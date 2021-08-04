Corporation to conduct various competitions for the public, students to create covid 19 awareness

Chennai :

As part of the state government’s initiative to create awareness on Covid-19, Greater Chennai Corporation would be holding a week-long awareness campaign from August 1 to 7 through various events including distribution of pamphlets and conducting competitions.





An official release said that it would hold various online competitions for the general public and students on Thursday and Friday.





On Thursday, the corporation would conduct poster designing, drawing, and slogan writing competitions between 10 am and 5 pm for all sections of the public. Next day – Friday, it would hold memes writing for all the people from 10 am to 5 pm while a quiz competition would be held for school and college students between 1 pm and 2 pm.





Public and students taking part in the competitions have to upload their works in the Chennai Corporation portal during the event time. Three best entries for each competition would be given a certificate on August 15, it said, adding that the details of the events can be found on its website.