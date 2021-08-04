TN student participates in nude video call, woman sends recording to his mother

He had received a video call from a nude woman who made him strip for fun , recorded the act and then began to blackmail him.

Representative Image Chennai : A college student in Chennai fell into a "honey trap" when a woman allegedly made him strip and mimic sexual acts on a WhatsApp video call. She then allegedly recorded the call and began to blackmail him. When the student refused to pay up, she sent the video to seven of his friends and his mother.



According to the city police, the student received a friend request on Facebook from a woman's profile and soon after they accepted it, the 'woman' chatted with him and shared her phone number.



The student also shared his contact details and immediately got a video call on WhatsApp. On accepting the call, he found out that the woman on the other side was naked.



As they continued the conversation, the woman allegedly made them mimic sexual acts "for fun". After the call, however, the student received recordings of the call with a message asking him to pay up if he didn't want the videos to be leaked onto social media, and among friends.



After sending Rs 7,900 to the woman via PhonePe, the student thought that it may not have been an isolated incident and could be the work of a racket. So, he reported the woman's profile on Facebook and blocked her number, but later came to know that his nude video was shared with seven of his friends on Facebook, and his mother. He then approached the police.



At least three other men in Chennai have filed similar complaints and lost about Rs 19 lakh to extortion. The Chennai police said that the unidentified accused used the same method to lure the them.



Among the other complainants is a doctor who lost about Rs 6,000. But, two other victims, one from Nungambakkam lost Rs 1.93 lakh to the honey-trap after he got calls threatening to release the videos and report him to the police, while another from T Nagar had to pay up Rs 17 lakh. He had allegedly come across the phone number on makemefriends.com.



