Meet Vijayan, the conman from Chennai, who breached security ring of politicians, police officers across South India

Chennai :

His photos along with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu besides with many police officers in TN had shocked the probe team.





He seems to camouflaged his indentity very well and had breached many VIP security ring.





The conman, Vijayan , 42, hails from Jeeva Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai. His wife runs a play school. He reportedly told the investigators that he started acting like a police officer to escape from the nagging wife.









(Photos by special arrangement)





Vijayan had told his wife that he was selected as group 1 officer and had become an assistant commissioner in the police department. He was carrying a fake identify card of the assistant commissioner.





He had also altered a four wheeler to make it look like police vehicle and his social media pages are filled with his photos wearing khakhi and posing with police officers.





Police said he would leave his Chennai residence telling his wife that he was going for important investigation. He then go to other districts posing as police officer, collects money by holding Kangaroo courts returns home and take rest for a week.





He had told the police that he was into lorry transport business and because of loss suffered in it , he was unemployed for many months. As his wife kept on nagging him because of jobless status , he started posing as fake police officer after telling her that he got recruited as DSP in TN police.





Police are also investigating if he was also into any kind of illegal business like drug trafficking etc.