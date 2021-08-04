Chennai: Siblings held for cheating 40 men of Rs 2 cr promising jobs in railways

Chennai :

The accused P Rahul (26) and P Aravind were secured on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody by the district crime branch, while a hunt has been launched for the duo's father Pushparaj, Venkadesan alias Rathinam and Balaji.





Police said that the gang collected Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2. 5 lakh claiming to get then jobs in the railways since they "knew" many senior officials in the department.





D Sathyaraj (29) of Palli pattu and his four friends who lost Rs 12.50 lakh to the fraudsters approached the district police headquarters and the crime branch registered a case.