Couple cheats 6 of Rs 12.50 lakh on promise of TNHB houses, booked

Chennai :

A victim, S Kannan, had lodged a complaint that Paulraj and his wife Gnanaroslin claimed that their kin are in senior positions of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and they can get houses allotted to people at a discounted rate. Believing him, Kannan paid the couple Rs 2.50 lakh and made his relatives and friends pay them another Rs 10 lakh.





When the couple kept giving excuses to delay the allotment, a complaint was lodged against them. After investigation, a case was registered and Paulraj was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. A hunt has been launched for his absconding wife, Gnanaroslin.