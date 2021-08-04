What a brew, Shop offers coffee at Re 1 for vaccinated customers

Chennai :

Mother’s coffee shop, situated on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Maduranthakam, came up with an idea to offer coffee for Re 1. “A person can get Rs 25 filter coffee for Re 1 once a week four times. The amount will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund,” said the shop owner, Murali.





He said that he believes this small step would encourage the public to take the vaccination. The residents who are happy about the initiative said he has been advising his customers to take their doses and guard up against the third wave.