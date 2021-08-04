Drunk man hits wife with iron rod, kills self

Chennai :

The couple, Kumar (40), a house painter, and Durga (36), a homemaker, of Agraharam Ellaimman Koil Nagar, has two sons aged 17 and 15. The police said Kumar was addicted to alcohol and came home drunk most days, leading to arguments between the couple.





On Monday night too, inebriated Kumar reached home and got into an argument with his wife. Their sons, who came home from their aunt’s house around 10.30 pm, were shocked to find Durga lying unconscious in a pool of blood and Kumar hanging from the ceiling. Both of them were rushed to a nearby private hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead.





Durga was given first-aid before being shifted to RGGGH. The Korattur police registered a case and suspected that Kumar could have killed himself fearing his wife’s death. Further investigation is on.





Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was found dead in his house in Ambattur and the police registered a case. The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, of Kallikuppam, was a call taxi driver. His wife left for her parents’ house along with her children a few days after a tiff with him. On Tuesday, he was found dead at his house and the body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.