InKo centre launches Annyeong Station, an online platform to discuss Korean popular culture

Chennai :

Director of InKo Centre, Dr Rathi Jafer tells us, “This is an online platform for interaction, discussion and exchange on aspects of Korean popular culture such as K-pop, K-food, K-drama, K-fashion/cosmetics that have captivated people with its uniqueness, energy and aesthetic appeal. It aims to be a lively, informal, informative and entertaining space that meaningfully examines the phenomenon of Hallyu or the Korean wave that has a growing fan-following across India. Over the years, but particularly since the pandemic lockdown, the enthusiasm for and engagement with content relating to these aspects of popular culture has risen exponentially. With this interactive platform, we hope to examine this growing interest in Korean popular culture in a holistic manner, using our social media handles to engage, connect, support and sustain the emerging intercultural conversations.”





There are three segments to Annyeong Station catering to K-enthusiasts across the board. “The first segment is the K-factor — freewheeling discussions, fun facts, demos and personalised conversations with guests and enthusiasts on K-pop, food, drama and fashion. K-lounge will have curated interactions with industry specialists and influencers. K-learn offers specially crafted, short hobby courses to connect through interlocking examples of Hallyu or the Korean Wave, with representative words, phrases and sentences of the Korean language. Diverse discussions, interactions and learning opportunities will be rolled out in an episodic manner,” she adds.