New GM for ICF takes charge

Atul Kumar Agarwal was the Principal Chief Administrative Officer of the Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops (Indian Railways) at New Delhi prior to helming ICF.





Atul Kumar was involved in the operation of diesel locomotives for more than 10 years in various capacities at divisional and headquarters level besides maintaining prestigious Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway. He was also associated with running the first Shatabdi Express train with modern LHB coaches following his training in Germany and Switzerland.





He has served Indian Railways in various capacities, including Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Central Railway, Chief Rolling Stock Engineer of North Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Trichy Division of Southern Railway, Chief Workshop Manager of Jagadhri Carriage and Wagon Workshop of Northern Railway. He has vast experience in maintenance of sophisticated computer and numerical controlled machinery and plants with various types of control systems.