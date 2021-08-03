Corporation warns of fines upto Rs 5000 for violation on bulk waste generators

Chennai :

Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday said that it would impose a fine of up to Rs 5000 for each violation of the solid waste management rules 2016 and bylaws 2019 by the bulk waste generators and asked them to handle the SW generated by them on their own or through the approved agencies.





As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all bulk waste generators and gated communities, should segregate waste and hand over waste to authorised waste recyclers. The biodegradable waste should be processed through composting on the premises. The recyclable waste should be given to waste collectors as directed by the Corporation.





An official release said that of 1722 bulk waste generators in the city limits, only 288 generators are segregating their wastes. “The BWGs failing to adhere to the SWM rules 2016 and its bylaw 2019 will be imposed a fine up to Rs 5000 for each violation,” it said.





The BWGs should segregate their wastes on their premises for producing compost and recycle non-biodegradable wastes to achieve zero garbage status, it added.