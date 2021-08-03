Snake scare at Chennai police commissioner's office

Chennai :

The police personnel, who were in their duty, frisking the visitors at the entrance of the city police commissionerate in EVK Sampath Road, heard an unusual noise next to their booth and were shocked to find it was a snake.





The Egmore fire station and the forest department were alerted. Forest officer Edison and team rushed to the commisionerate and caught the snake hiding under a booth. It was taken to the forest office to be let off in a safe place, said police. Forest officials said that it was a rat snake and not poisonous.





The unusual visitor made the commissionerate restless for a few minutes, and police personnel started playing with the snake after confirming that it is nonvenomous.