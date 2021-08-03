We weren't drunk: Yashika opens up about car accident, hits back at fake news spreaders

Chennai :

Opening up days after being in a car accident which resulted in her best friend's Pavani's death, actor Yashika Anand on Tuesday took to Instagram to rubbish rumours and allegations of her being drunk behind the wheel.





The actor, who is recovering from surgeries after the July 24 accident, wrote: "Law is same for everyone. For all the cheap people who have been spreading rumours about me being intoxicated while driving, let me tell you, the police confirmed we weren't drunk at all! And if I was, I would have been behind the bars and not in a hospital (sic)."





Hitting out at trolls and "fake media channels", the actor added: "Fake people spreading fake news has been going on from so long... Shame on you!"

















Yashika also called for people to be sensitive about the issue, especially because of the death of Pavani. "Hope you show some humanity and grief towards her," she wrote.









On July 24, Yashika was driving from Mahabalipuram with three friends. They met with an accident around 11.30 pm after the vehicle collided with a railing. Yashika, who was driving, and two others suffered serious injuries, while Pavani succumbed to her injuries.









The actor had risen to fame after participating in Bigg Boss reality show and has appeared in movies such as 'Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu'.