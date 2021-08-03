I will forever feel guilty to be alive: Yashika Anand on best friend's death in accident

Chennai :

Actor Yashika Anand, who was involved in a car accident in Chennai which resulted in the death of her best friend, on Tuesday held herself responsible for the loss.





In an Instagram post dedicated to her deceased friend Bhavani, the actor wrote: “In my life, I never thought I would be the reason for u to not be with us today! Rip my beautiful angel. Love u abundantly."

























Speaking about the overwhelming amount of guilit that she has been feeling, Yashika wrote, "I really can’t express what I’m going through right now! I will forever feel guilty to be alive!! I don’t know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me.”





In another post dedicated to Bhavani, the actor wrote: “I really miss u each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me!! I’m really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I’m forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me!! Hope someday your family forgives me! I’II forever cherish our memories paw! (sic).”









On July 24, Yashika was driving from Mahabalipuram with three friends. They met with an accident after the vehicle collided with a railing. Yashika, who was driving, and two others suffered serious injuries, while Bhavani succumbed to her injuries.



