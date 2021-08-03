Mothers convey how breastfeeding is a shared responsibility through video

Chennai :

“People think breastfeeding is solely a mother’s responsibility. There are a lot of things involved in breastfeeding and the people around make it a hard process for many mothers. When a baby cries continuously, or if the baby is underweight, people blame the mother saying that the baby is not being fed properly. Listening to others’ opinions, a mother loses confidence in her body and starts feeling depressed and guilty. This leads to postpartum depression. Through this video, I am trying to convey that we, as a society, should encourage mothers to breastfeed. We have to keep encouraging mothers and tell them that their bodies can do wonders,” says Sharadha.









Sharadha Gopalakrishnan





Last year, the photographer has done a photo series discussing the same topic. For the video, she has roped in three breastfeeding mothers to talk about how breastfeeding is a shared responsibility. “During pregnancy, a woman gets attention, but once the baby comes, attention shifts to the baby and we don’t care enough for mother. The three mothers, in the video, also talk about the responsibility of husbands in the breastfeeding journey. When the mother is feeding the baby, the husband can cook for the mother, or give a gentle massage. Breastfeeding is not just about motherhood, it is about parenthood,” she concludes.

This year, the theme for breastfeeding week is Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility. To create awareness on breastfeeding, photographer Sharadha Gopalakrishnan has released a video titled ‘Shared Responsibility of Breastfeeding’ on August 3. In the 7-minute video, three city-based mothers talk about how breastfeeding is a shared responsibility.