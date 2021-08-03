RPF thwarts attempt to smuggle 1.2 tonnes of PDS rice to Andhra

The Railway Protection Force on Monday seized over one tonne of ration rice which was about to be smuggled to Andhra Pradesh on a train via Arakkonam.
Chennai: The Kancheepuram RPF received information that ration rice is about to be smuggled on the Arakkonam passenger train on Sunday. The RPF team boarded the train once it reached Kancheepuram and held a surprise check on the train and they found rice bags hidden underneath the seats. The squad enquired about the passengers seated beside the rice bags but they had no clue about the bags and who placed it there. The police, with the help of railway workers, deboarded all the rice bags at the Thirumalpur railway station and from there brought it to the Kancheepuram railway station on an EMU.
The RPF team later informed the matter to Kancheepuram Civil Supplies Tahsildar. Police said a total of 40 rice bags, weighing about 1.2 tonnes, were handed over to the Civil supplies department. Police sources said the PDS rice was smuggled to Andhra Pradesh for selling there for a higher margin.
The RPF team later informed the matter to Kancheepuram Civil Supplies Tahsildar. Police said a total of 40 rice bags, weighing about 1.2 tonnes, were handed over to the Civil supplies department. Police sources said the PDS rice was smuggled to Andhra Pradesh for selling there for a higher margin.
Conversations