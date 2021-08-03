Newly-married woman kills self over alleged dowry harassment

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased Sneha (19) of Selaiyur was married eight months ago to Pramoth (25) of Pavunjur off ECR, who works in a share market firm. Police sources said Pramoth’s family demanded a dowry of Rs two lakh and 15 sovereigns during the marriage and Sneha’s family agreed and gave the dowry. Three months after the marriage, Pramoth asked for more dowry from Sneha and started getting into a quarrel and harassing her every day after consuming liquor.

Since Pramoth physically assaulted her daily, Sneha informed her parents and came to Selaiyur two weeks ago. On Sunday Pramoth called Sneha and picked up a quarrel that lasted for hours after which a dejected Sneha went to bed without taking dinner.On Monday morning, Sneha’s room was locked for a long time and when her parents knocked on the door there was no response. On suspicion, they broke open the door and found Sneha hanging from the ceiling on a saree. Selaiyur police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.Sneha’s father Ravi filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station and police have registered a case and are interrogating Pramoth. The Tambaram RDO has also ordered an inquiry.