Gmail, Instagram account hacked, complains rtd DGP Jangid’s son

Retired DGP SR Jangid’s son Vikkram has lodged a complaint that the Instagram account and two Gmail accounts of his sports facility were hacked and data deleted. He has raised suspicion on rivals in the business.
Chennai: Vikkram Jangid runs a sport and recreational facility called ThrottleSports Zone in Manapakkam, a place for practice for sportspersons.
The incident allegedly happened in the wee hours of May 15 and Vikkram Jangid managed to retrieve the accounts days later and found all the data either compromised or deleted.
In the complaint, Vikkram raised suspicion that his own staff members along with rivals in the business might have carried out the offence.
The cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch has registered a case under Sections 66 and 43 (j) of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is on.
Vikkram had earlier complained to Nandambakkam police against a suspected duo for stealing cash from his sports facility.
The incident allegedly happened in the wee hours of May 15 and Vikkram Jangid managed to retrieve the accounts days later and found all the data either compromised or deleted.
In the complaint, Vikkram raised suspicion that his own staff members along with rivals in the business might have carried out the offence.
The cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch has registered a case under Sections 66 and 43 (j) of the Information Technology Act and further investigation is on.
Vikkram had earlier complained to Nandambakkam police against a suspected duo for stealing cash from his sports facility.
Conversations