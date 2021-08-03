Siva Sankar Baba rearrested in 3rd Pocso case

The Chengalpattu Pocso court has ordered an extension of the judicial custody of self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba till August 16 after he was arrested in a third sexual assault case by the CB-CID police on Monday.
Chennai: Siva Sankar Baba, the founder of a private school in Kelambakkam, was already arrested by the CB-CID police in two Pocso cases after receiving complaints from the former students of the school. On Monday, the police arrested Baba in the third Pocso case following a complaint from a former student.
Baba was brought to the Chengalpattu Pocso court in the afternoon and the judge ordered Baba to be in judicial custody for two weeks till August 16. Later Baba was taken to the Puzhal prison by the police. Already, on July 22, the court had extended the judicial custody of Baba and it was about to end on August 5.
Siva Sankar Baba was initially arrested in Delhi on June 16. Apart from Baba, the investigators had arrested one of the women staff of the school in connection with the first case
