Man steals two gold-plated kalasams from temple in Anna Nagar, cops comb CCTV

JJ Nagar police have launched a hunt for a man who escaped with two kalasams of a temple in Anna Nagar West Extension on Sunday.
Chennai: Kattabomman, treasurer of the Siva Vishnu Temple on TVS avenue, received information that two kalasams from the temple were missing on Sunday morning and rushed to the temple. Combing of the CCTV footage revealed that an unidentified man removed the kalasams from the temple tower and fled the spot. According to the complainant, the kalasams were gold plated and worth several thousand in rupees. Based on his complaint, JJ Nagar police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
