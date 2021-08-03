Woman lighting lamp for Aadi Krithikai catches fire, critical with 80 pc burns

A 65-year-old woman caught fire while lighting lamps at home for the Aadi Krithikai celebration and has been admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Chennai: The victim K Chandra of Pillayar Koil Street at Erikarai was lighting an auspicious lamp on Monday evening when her saree caught fire and engulfed her in no time. Shocked family members doused the fire and rushed her to KMC Hospital. She has been admitted with 80 per cent burns and she remained critical. On information, Maduravoyal police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
Conversations