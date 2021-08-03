Drunk biker suffers shock climbing transformer to scare away cops in Basin Bridge

A 26-year-old man who was stopped along with a friend for riding a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol threatened to jump from a transformer and suffered an electric shock near Basin Bridge.
Chennai: The incident happened on Sunday night when Parthasarathy, a private firm employee of Thattankulam near Pulianthope, was on his way to drop his friend Srinivasan after consuming liquor. He was stopped by Basin Bridge police on Demalas Road. However, Parthasarathy allegedly did not cooperate with police for an alcohol check and climbed a transformer nearby. He suffered an electric shock and fell from the transformer. He is said to be stable and undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College, said police.
