NEET impersonation: MMC student’s agent held

The Tamil Nadu CB-CID sleuths on Monday arrested an agent named Sri Harsh from Bengaluru in connection to the case linked to a Madras Medical College student getting admission through impersonation in NEET during the academic year 2018-19. The student Dhanush and his father were arrested in February 2020.
Chennai: The CB-CID has brought the third suspect to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday and remanded him in judicial custody. Sri Harsh is believed to have collected Rs 20 lakh from the father of medical student Dhanush.
Dhanush from Hosur joined MMC in 2018 after scoring ‘very well’, writing NEET in Hindi that year from an exam centre in Bihar, police noted.
The medical college administration got a wind of the malpractice after it received an e-mail in November 2019 telling that Dhanush, who never studied Hindi in school, had written the NEET in Hindi from a centre in Bihar.
That is when the college administration started digging deep into his academic background. When he came to know that the MMC is making enquiries about his background he had vanished.
In the first case of NEET impersonation, so far, the CB-CID, Theni arrested 17 people including students, parents and agents in connection with the impersonation scam in 2019 medical admissions. Police are still hunting for the impersonators, who appeared for the examinations on behalf of real students.
