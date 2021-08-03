Bribe call clip nails greedy VAO, DVAC inquiry on

Nearly three years after demanding a bribe for registration of five pieces of land and issuing patta, the then sub-registrar in charge and then VAO in Tenkasi district are now facing a DVAC probe after a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The complainant had used a recorded mobile phone conversation, demanding a bribe, to nail the VAO.
The accused officers are identified as V Subbiah Pandian, formerly assistant in-charge sub-registrar, Vasudevanallur, Tenkasi; and M Bharati Rajan, formerly VAO of Thirumalpuram village, Tenkasi.
According to DVAC FIR, Subbiah Pandian collected Rs 15,000 in October 2018, registering the document in the name of five buyers, who were purchasing five pieces of land from one single seller.
The VAO, on his part, demanded a total of Rs 50,000 to get the patta transferred in the names of five buyers though he had no role in it. One of the buyers however had recorded his phone conversation when he demanded the bribe in January 2019. This recorded conversation was part of the petition filed by the complainant before a higher authority.
Nearly two-and-half years later, the DVAC registered a case last week against the two officers after getting permission from the District Collector in April this year.
