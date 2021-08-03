Woman deprived oflate husband’s share, sibs among 3 booked

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked two siblings on the charges of cheating the wife of their late younger brother, by not paying the monthly share of the rent from their common property by registering a fake ‘release deed’ in his name.
Chennai: The complainant Fathima Hanif (54) of Pulianthope lodged complaints at the city police commissionerate twice in 2018 and 2020, but since there was no action taken against the accused, she moved the court to get a direction in her favour.
The forgery investigation wing of CCB has now registered a case against siblings Haji Rasheed Mohammed of Kilpauk and Azeez Haji Mohammed of Anna Nagar East, along with Asif Osman of Kolathur under five different sections.
According to the complainant, her husband Haji Hanif Mohammed, who died in August 2014, was getting his due share of monthly rent from an ancestral property for which he was one of the co-owners along with his five siblings.
However, after his death, the monthly share of the rent was stopped by his siblings citing a release deed allegedly signed by Haji Hanif Mohammed in 1977 that he will not stake a claim in the common property.
Fathima Hanif alleges that her husband’s brothers connived with each other and registered a fabricated document as a release deed as if it was signed by Haji Hanif Mohammed.
Also, Asif Osman, grandnephew of Fathima’s husband, allegedly misappropriated the funds of a firm run by Haji Hanif Mohammed when the latter was ill and cheated him.
Since the CCB did not take action on her petitions, she moved the special court for CCB and CB-CID cases after which a case has been registered.
Further investigation is on.
