HC warns of staying PG notification for passing over Jayalalithaa varsity

The Madras High Court has warned of staying the notification issued by the Higher Education Department calling for applications to PG courses offered by Thiruvalluvar University at the Post-Graduation extension centre run by it in Villupuram in contravention of the Dr J Jayalalithaa University Act, 2021.

Chennai : After the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu pointed out that the notification was not in accordance with law, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram sought time to obtain necessary directions. The case was then posted to August 4 for further hearing.



Appearing for the former law minister C Ve Shanmugam, senior counsel Vijay Narayan pointed out that Dr Jayalalithaa University was carved out of Thiruvalluvar University, and all colleges from Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts ought to be affiliated to it. Hence, the university could not hold such courses in Villupuram, he added.



Advocate General Shunmugasundaram pointed out that after the Act came into being, nothing has progressed barring the appointment of Vice-Chancellor and his driver. The varsity was functioning in an old Taluk office, and such a notification was issued considering logistics and welfare of students as the university was yet to take off, the AG said.



However, while adjourning the case, the bench pointed out that if the State government was not keen on running the university, it has to adopt a legally viable route by making necessary amendments and not through such notifications which is prima facie against the Act.



The former law minister had submitted in his PIL that the State government failed to allocate necessary funds to run the University, which came into force by an Act passed in 2021.



While seeking to appoint a Registrar to the university, the plea also sought the Higher Education Department to provide necessary funds for the smooth functioning and upkeep of Dr J Jayalalithaa University at Villupuram and restrain Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, from operating Post Graduation extension centres in Villupuram.