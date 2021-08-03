PWD to begin Rs 1,000 cr eco-restoration project of Buckingham Canal by end of ‘21

The Public Works Department (PWD) is likely to start the eco-restoration project of the Buckingham Canal by end of this year at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.
Chennai: Officials from the department said that work will be implemented only after getting Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) clearance and the process of identifying encroachments near the water body has already begun.
“Before commencing the restoration work, we have to get the clearance. We are now in the process of finding a consultant. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Chennai River Restoration Trust, was submitted to the government for administrative sanction, which has been accorded. The budget, which has been estimated to be Rs 1,000 crore, would be allocated soon. We have also commenced the preparatory works,” said A Muthaiah, Superintendent Engineer, PWD. The department is in the process of identifying the encroachments near the water body. Once the work starts, the department would begin desalination work, strengthen the bund and fencing will be put on both the side of the water body following which the plantation will happen.
Jayanth, a social worker with Chennai River Restoration Trust said that after the CRZ clearance, the tender process will begin and the work is expected to start by the end of this year, after the budget allocation. “The stretch of the waterway has not encroached, but there are pockets where there are settlements and habitations. Once the implementation of the project starts, the PWD will assess along with Greater Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Families will be relocated after the resettlement and rehabilitation process.
“Before commencing the restoration work, we have to get the clearance. We are now in the process of finding a consultant. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Chennai River Restoration Trust, was submitted to the government for administrative sanction, which has been accorded. The budget, which has been estimated to be Rs 1,000 crore, would be allocated soon. We have also commenced the preparatory works,” said A Muthaiah, Superintendent Engineer, PWD. The department is in the process of identifying the encroachments near the water body. Once the work starts, the department would begin desalination work, strengthen the bund and fencing will be put on both the side of the water body following which the plantation will happen.
Jayanth, a social worker with Chennai River Restoration Trust said that after the CRZ clearance, the tender process will begin and the work is expected to start by the end of this year, after the budget allocation. “The stretch of the waterway has not encroached, but there are pockets where there are settlements and habitations. Once the implementation of the project starts, the PWD will assess along with Greater Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Families will be relocated after the resettlement and rehabilitation process.
Conversations