Enhanced Software: Online applicants for engineering courses touch 1 lakh within one week

Moving a step forward in making the process easier, the Directorate of Technical Education’s (DOTE) online engineering admission has attracted more than 1 lakh students in around one week since July 26., mainly due to ease of use.
Chennai: According to a senior official, more than 21,000 students registered on the first day when the admissions commenced, which was higher than the last year’s day one enrollment.
“From July 26 to August 1, as many as 92,176 students have registered to pursue engineering courses,” he said. The numbers crossed one lakh on August 2. The enhanced software that receives online applications from students is more user-friendly, according to a senior Higher Education Department official.
Dr T Purushothaman, Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) told DT Next that several options have been added to the software, including a user-friendly portal to upload documents.Stating that TNEA-2021 is a completely online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation, the official said that the previous year’s cut-off marks were included to help students get an idea.
“In addition, a comprehensive and improvised registration demo video would be included this year,” he said adding that the requirement of the file size of the documents has been reduced.
He mentioned that for freshers, a separate category has been also included so that TNEA would be ready to prepare the list of the students in the State-run schools if the government announces horizontal reservation quota as it was done for medical aspirants in government schools.
The official added that verification of certificates would be carried out online to ensure that the students could avoid coming directly to the facilitation centres. “Till now there has been no complaints or issues,” he said adding that payment options were also made user-friendly this year.
